Foundation's new initiative encourages people with physical disabilities to pursue their favorite sports

A foundation just launched a new Idaho initiative to help athletes further their love for a sport.

"I just love carving with skis and getting into snow. I just really like snow a lot," explained Jesse Keefe, a 15-year-old who loves race skiing.

Keefe and his mother Krista Gehrke said he's been skiing since he was 2 years old.

"My dad's ski patrol at Bald Mountain," Gehrke said. "We learned to ski as soon as we could walk. Jesse took the race community and the love of speed."

However, Jesse' story is a little bit different than other ski racers.

"When I was born, I was born without an ankle bone," he told KMVT.

"The doctors reassured us that he would have the most function and the least amount of pain if we went with an amputation and he had a surgery done at 11 months old, got a prosthesis fitted and walked down the hallway at age one," Gehrke explained.

The Challenged Athletes Foundation just launched an initiative to help those with disabilities love their favorite sport even more.

"They provide individual grants to people for adaptive sports equipment, training, competition and travel expenses, really to get them back into the game of life," said Heather Hill, with the foundation. "Playing sports again, finding that self-confidence and self-esteem again and independence that sports can bring to life."

The foundation was founded 25 years ago, but they just recently launched an Idaho specific initiative to help grow opportunities in adaptive sports in the state.

The program is a rolling grant application process, meaning there is no deadline and it goes year-round.

"I think that a lot of people don’t understand is insurance doesn’t often or more than not, does not cover the expensive costs of adaptive sports equipment. They consider it to be a luxury," Hill said.

Jesse told KMVT he hopes to go to the Paralympics in 2022.

"Just kind of to have fun. Because I don't see a difference in somebody else doing it that doesn't have a disability than me doing it," he said.

He continues toward his goal and is currently training six days a week.

"I feel pretty free because it's a whole mountain and I can just go anywhere I want and go in the trees or in main slopes, it's kind of just an endless path," he said.

Visit the Challenged Athletes Foundation website to learn more about their efforts, what the requirements are and how to apply.

