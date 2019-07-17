Challis man injured in cement truck rollover crash near Stanley

A Challis man is being treated at a Boise hospital after being ejected from a cement truck Wednesday morning near Stanely.

Idaho State Police said in a news release that James Swigert, 59, drove southbound on State Highway 75 at about 9:14 a.m. in a cement truck when he crossed the center line and went off the roadway. The truck rolled and ejected Swigert. The truck came to rest next to the Salmon River.

Swigert was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Southbound traffic was blocked for about five hours.

ISP said Swigert was not wearing a seat belt. Custer County Sheriff’s office and the Idaho Transportation Department. ISP is investigating the crash.