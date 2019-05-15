Challis woman dies in car accident near Carey

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash eastbound US20-26-93 at milepost 216, near Carey.

Lawana Knox, 80, of Challis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer eastbound on US20-26-93 at milepost 216 and went off the shoulder.

Knox's vehicle went down an embankment and collided with lava rock. Knox was transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Knox succumbed to her injuries at the hospital later that evening. Next of kin have been notified. Knox was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.