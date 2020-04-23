Changes for Twin Falls County residents casting ballots for May primary

The process of casting a ballot in the May primary is going look a bit different this year for Twin Falls County and statewide.

First and foremost everybody must be registered to vote. If people have not done that yet, they can do so online at Idahovotes.gov. or contatcing their county elections office for instructions. In Twin Falls County, residents can go to the County West building in Twin Falls.

Then everyone has to request a ballot online through Idahovotes.gov by May 19. A ballot will then be mailed to you in 5 to 6 days.

"If they do not have access to a computer, the Secretary of State is mailing all registered voters a request form this week, for them to sign it and postage is paid for them to mail it back to us," said Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls County Clerk. "We also have request forms here at County West on the first floor for people to fill out and put into our drop boxes."

After that, voters can either mail their ballot back, and the county will pay for postage, or place it in any of the designated ballot boxes inside the County West building. All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on June 2, in order to be counted. Voters are encouraged to send their ballots back as soon as possible.