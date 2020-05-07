COVID-19 causes changes to childbirth experience

You've heard stories from around the nation, of child labor plans being drastically changed due to the pandemic. As, hospitals all over the country have implemented stricter visitor policies.

Prior the COVID-19 crisis, the birth of a new life was a celebration at hospital waiting rooms and a personal experience in the delivery room, which could be filled with multiple loved ones.

However, now that's all changed because of the viral outbreak. As, St. Luke's hospitals have implemented a stricter visitor policy. Expecting mothers may now only have one support person in the delivery room with them, while they give birth.

These policies have swayed some pregnant women to look for other options, like at-home births. Although, maternal fetal medicine doctor, Dr. Clarence Blea, says that might not be the best option for everyone. “Those who have tried to go to a midwife or home birth may not be the best candidate for home-births and it may not be entirely safe,” Dr. Blea said. “It may result in transport of the baby and it puts first responders at risk as well."

If expectant mothers are considering this option, they should speak with their doctor to see if they are good candidates, before changing any plans.

Dr. Blea says, that the public should not believe the misconception that hospitals are too busy or ill-equipped for labor deliveries, at this time. These policies are only put in-place, to keep patients and healthcare workers safe. "We are continuing to be safe. We are doing this not just for safety of moms, babies and family… but we are also doing this to keep staff safe and we will continue to provide and environment that is safe for our families."

It's also important to note, absolutely no visitors are allowed during imaging visits to clinics. Medical staff are however, allowing moms to video call family and friends to see the baby’s ultrasound and hear the heartbeat.

