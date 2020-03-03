Twin Falls: Change cellphone service address so funds go to proper dispatch center

The city of Twin Falls is asking residents to make sure their cellphone service and emergency addresses match with the area they live in so local dispatch centers can receive the proper funding.

Cellphone users pay a small emergency call fee every month that gets sent to their local dispatch center. Therefore, it is important the telephone number, and registered address matches with the local emergency center, so that when people call 911, the funds goes to the emergency center that is assigned to their location.

Also, with the right and matched address, emergency operators can have access to the information they need to send help and call a person back if necessary.

"You can check to see which city your number is currently service addressed to and if it doesn't match Twin Falls, then you can contact your mobile provider and they will update it," said Josh Palmer, Twin Falls city spokesman.

Palmer added the Twin Falls dispatch center is very robust, and it does need considerable amount of funds to keep operating 24/7. So, it's important for Twin Falls residents to make the change if they haven't.