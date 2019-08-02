Charging battery blamed for Twin Falls house fire

A overheated battery is being blamed for causing an estimated $10,000 to $15,000 in damage to a Twin Falls home.

The Twin Falls Fire Department was called to a reported structure fire at 6:35 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Harrison Street. Firefighters found smoke coming from the attic of the single-story home.

According to a news release, when firefighters entered the residence they found flames in the living room. There were no occupants in the home at the time of the fire. The charging battery was next to combustible materials. Firefighters had the fire under control before 7 a.m.

Three engine companies, two emergency medical vehicles and a command unit responded to the fire. Twin Falls Police assisted in blocking traffic and securing the scene.