Charter school asks for help; A look at how they're funded

A Magic Valley charter school is asking the public for some assistance. KMVT looked into what they're asking for, and how it is a little more work for charter schools to get something they need or want.

"The building is about 100 years old. We're constantly trying to get some updates going," explained Ashley Burnham, the child nutrition program director for Heritage Academy.

One of those updates is getting some new water fountains in the school.

"Ours are very old and falling apart and down. In the cafeteria, we don't have one at all," she said.

Burnham said they are required to provide water to all students for breakfast and lunch. Currently, they're using a dispensable water jug with some Styrofoam cups.

"Studies have shown that drinking adequate water increases brain function by at least 15 percent, so we definitely want to encourage the students to stay hydrated during the day," she continued. "It keeps them more alert during class and have more energy."

Sometimes, the school has to ask for help from their community and their public, rather than go through other means.

"We cannot pass bonds or get levies from the tax payers," explained Toni Carver, the school's business manager.

That is the difference between being a charter and a public school - they cannot ask for money in elections.

"When we get an amount of money, we are tight and we are constantly saying 'Is this a need or a want?" she said.

"It's just a constraint we have to live by and we have to plan for," said Gary Moon, the head of schools of Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls.

Some charters have a different way of acquiring additional funds. Moon said they have a dedicated parent association that helps them.

"They run several fundraisers throughout the year and they collect money and get money and donate it to the school for several items," he said, adding they just recently bought some new kitchen equipment through this way.

However, the projects Xavier Charter wants to do, like currently trying to get a new building, can take a while.

Heritage Academy said they do get help from the community as well.

The charter schools are also constantly looking for grants to fix up or improve their schools.

"I think it’s exciting because it’s neat to see what's available. Those funds are out there, so if they’re not used, they just sit there," Carver said referring to looking for grants.

Heritage Academy just recently received a salad bar from a grant.

"In this situation, we don't have access to a grant this year for a water fountain and so we are asking for outside support," Carver explained.

For more information on how you can help Heritage Academy, check out the Tap Water Watch website.