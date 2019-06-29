Charter school coalition speaks out after commission's audio meeting leaked

A few Idaho school officials are up in arms after audio was accidentally released from an April meeting during an Idaho Public Charter School executive session, where they were supposed to be reviewing charter schools for possible renewals.

"We got our hands on the entire recording and we couldn't believe what we heard," said Tom LeClaire, the president of the Idaho Coalition of Charter School Families.

Someone accidentally recorded the audio that two Idaho charter schools obtained.

In a press release from Alan Reed, the Idaho Public Charter School chairman, he said the goal of the executive session was to keep individual student data confidential.

"Because of that reason this session was not to be recorded. Due to a mistake, it was recorded. Then because of another mistake, it was sent out. Due to these two mistakes we did not do very well for those children. I am sorry about that and sincerely apologize to them," he said in the release.

In the two hour audio recording, someone had said for Reed to open an ice cream shop in Jerome, and he responded with "Ice cream doesn't build brain cells."

"As you listen to the recording we are discussing the data of the schools, another commissioner makes a comment off topic, that maybe

if I put an ice cream store in Jerome it would help. This suggestion was so off topic and strange, I made an off-the-cuff remark; back at that commissioner because that was not a solution. Was it meant as a disparaging or disrespectful comment at the people of Jerome? No," his release said.

LeClaire said that most of what was said in the meeting should not have been in an executive session.

"It went from a session of berating schools they didn't like. They went on to talking, almost gossiping," he said.

KMVT reached out to the commission who then referred us to the Idaho State Board of Education. Here is their statement:

"The Public Charter School Commission oversees many public charter schools in Idaho. That oversight includes performance reviews through collection and analysis of student education data. State and federal student privacy laws prohibit the public disclosure of personally identifiable information from student records. Idaho’s open meeting law allows discussion in executive session of information that cannot otherwise be publicly disclosed. The Commission and its staff operate within the Idaho statutory framework for authorizing and reviewing public charter schools."

KMVT made many attempts in talking to Heritage Academy and their attorney, but they never responded.

On their Facebook page, they had a statement as well:

"Since Heritage was established in 2011, we have had successes in academic growth, teaching and social emotional learning. Heritage Academy is a public school that reflects the wonderful diversity within Jerome and the Magic Valley. 50% of our students are Hispanic; 95% of our students qualify for free or reduced price lunches; 25% have disabilities that impact their learning and 23% are English Language Learners. Our charter school has always been committed to serving our community and we love every single child. Very few schools in Idaho must overcome the challenges we face here in Jerome. Our diverse community and student population impress us everyday with their love of learning even with the hardships they face off campus. We are proud of our community, our staff, our students and families, and our school."

Quite a few viewers did reach out to us here at KMVT regarding this story, including teachers and community members. However, no one was willing to speak on camera about what was said.

LeClaire said they hope the Attorney General looks into this incident.