Child abuse and the pandemic

April is child abuse awareness and prevention month, and even though reports are down… experts believe there is actually an increase during this COVID-19 pandemic. Since schools are now closed, abuse can be better hidden inside of homes.

A young boy could show marks on his skin, that alert his teacher. A young girl could break down to her school counselor, and expose her family's biggest secret. Unfortunately, the safe haven called school has closed due to the coronavirus, and child abuse remains unknown. "There’s children all the time that are not being helped because nobody is there to help them or they do keep it quiet," said Erika Willsey, who is a school counselor at Lincoln Elementary school.

The stay-home order in Idaho has been in effect for almost a month now, and it's even been extended. However, without the supervision of school officials, children already living in abusive households could be in greater danger. "I probably call health and welfare once to twice a month," explained Willsey.

We reached out to Shelly Osborne, who is a licensed clinical professional counselor. This is what she had to say, "Children that are in an abuse home before the pandemic, the risk to them increases a great deal. With all the stressors going on in our environment, it’s going to greatly increase the risk for all types of abuse. So, that would be physical, mental and sexual abuse."

The most common type of abuse reported in our area schools, is neglect. Lincoln Elementary School has an over 90% poverty rate, making it the fifth poorest school in all of Idaho. "Our parents are in survival mode themselves, trying to provide for their families. What tends to happen, with the poverty rate, they don't have food to put on the table. They don't have clean living situations," narrated Willsey. "Neglect can present the same as over types of abuse. Every child, every adult responds to that sort of trauma differently. Some impacts that could occur is that the child struggles with relationships. They might struggle with their mental health," added Osborne.

According to the Journal of General Internal Medicine, childhood abuse has been associated with long-term effects like; depression, anxiety and other disorders. This is why, schools go to great lengths to help families with meal programs to prevent neglect. They are still feeding hungry children, during the viral pandemic. "If they don't get dinner, I know they'll probably be okay because they've had breakfast and lunch," noted Willsey.

With schools continuing their efforts to give a helping hand, you can also play a part in stopping child abuse. "We all need to be aware of what's going on around us, and if you see something you should always say something. If you think that it might be abuse, it's not our responsibility to investigate. Just report. Let the people that really do know, investigate that," detailed Willsey.

It’s also important to remember, there is always hope for these children. "Children are often times resilient, if they get help and support following the trauma. They can, in my opinion, often times makes a full recovery from what has occurred to them. They can be healthy, they can be productive and move forward in their adolescence into adulthood." expressed Osborne.

If you need to need to report child abuse, please contact Voices against Violence at 208-733-0100.

