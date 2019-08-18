Children's Museum of the Magic Valley launched fundraising campaign

The Children's Museum of the Magic Valley just launched its fundraising campaign to get 50 businesses and 50 families to help support them.

The Children's Museum of the Magic Valley is working on securing a location so children can come and get hands on learning experience.

The money raised will go towards finding a building for the proposed museum.

Paula Weeks, who is on the board of the Children's Museum, said that children learn more hands on, and that is why the Magic Valley needs a hands on, interactive museum.

"Children learn a lot hands on, when they aren't in school, so this would just be a good way for them to enjoy learning," Weeks said.

They are currently doing their mobile children's museum, where they go to different farms and fairs and help get the word out.

On, Saturday morning they were at the downtown Twin Falls Farmers Market, teaching children about the science of sound.

"They learn how sound works by playing the different instruments, and figuring out why the different glasses of water make different pitches," Weeks said.

If you would like more information you can follow them on Instagram or Facebook.