Chobani appoints Peter McGuinness as President

Chobani, LLC announced today the promotion of Peter McGuinness to President of Chobani reporting to Hamdi Ulukaya, CEO and Founder. This well-deserved promotion comes after six years of McGuinness' extraordinary leadership, impact and commitment to the Chobani brand, its people, and its customers, helping the company to become America's #1 Greek Yogurt brand and the second largest overall yogurt manufacturer in the U.S.

In addition to his current responsibilities overseeing Chobani's Demand function, McGuinness will also oversee Chobani's supply chain, manufacturing, sustainability, and research and development functions. The alignment of these functions comes at a critical time in Chobani's growth and expansion. The company is continuing its efforts to break down silos and shift towards a nimbler, team-centric way of organizing – a model that was tested and proven through the combination of the company's sales, marketing and new product development functions under him in 2017.

This collaborative, agile approach is paying off – to date, Chobani is the only major US yogurt brand to grow in dollar sales and market share in 2019.

