Chobani awards scholarships to 4 Magic Valley Seniors

The University of Idaho and Chobani have partnered up for the second year to offer a large scholarship to four Magic Valley students who are interested in majoring in agriculture and life sciences

Alicia Easterday is one of the Chobani Scholars that will be attending University of Idaho in the fall. (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

"I’ve been super interested in health and nutrition in cows and stuff and how we can feed a cow a certain way to make it do certain things, like make more milk, or in beef cows make more muscle," said Alicia Easterday, one of the recipients.

Now Alicia will attend the University of Idaho in the fall to major in animal science.

"I was really interested in the scholarship and I was really hoping to get it, and I was really just shocked and very excited because that’s a really huge burden off of my shoulders, said Easterday.

And she hopes to bring back what she learns to the magic valley.

"I love animals, they have been part of my life since I was little, I've been raised to love and respect them, and I wanted a career in animals,” said Easterday.

Shaylyn Young from Jerome wants to become a vet, and Chobani is helping her pursue that dream.

"Just being able to go out and really work with the dairy animals, and work with the sheep, and really apply what I’m learning in class and in the lectures, is going to be a great opportunity," said Shaylyn Young, one of the recipients. "I’m so excited to have that experience and bring that back and have that experience to use here in the Magic Valley."

Young is so thankful for the scholarship.

"I was really relieved because my parents have a philosophy where I’m in charge of paying for my own college, so this is a huge scholarship to win, and it’s a four year program and I’m just super super grateful for it,” said Young.

The students will also have the opportunity to intern at Chobani during college.