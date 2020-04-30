Chobani gives Idaho Foodbank grant for refrigerated truck

The Idaho Foodbank has a new refrigerated truck thanks to a Magic Valley yogurt producer.

Chobani was able to help the Idaho Foodbank serve south central Idaho, by awarding a grant of nearly $100,000.

The truck will help the food bank provide perishable food items to those in-need, not only during the coronavirus pandemic, but after as well. The refrigerated truck will help move items to food pantries in the Magic Valley.

Chobani has partnered with the Idaho Foodbank since 2014, and they wanted to make sure they could help however they could during this pandemic, explains community relations manager for Chobani Alyson Outen.

"We already had some good ideas in the works, but we really, not to use a pun here, but really put the pedal to the metal, and we decided we need to expedite whatever it is we're going to do, because the need is suddenly even grater than it already was," Outen said.