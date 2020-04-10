Chobani gives back to St. Luke's first responders

Chobani has been helping give back to the local community.

They have donated yogurts to the different school districts, the different boys and girls clubs and even the senior center.

Thursday, they made a very special trip to St. Luke's Magic Valley and gave out yogurts and coffee to all the front line workers during the crisis.

"These are such uncharted waters, we don't really know how this will end, what the arc will look like, how this will evolve, but what we do know is that Chobani is going to be there for those partners that we value so much who are facing critical needs right now, we are going to be there for them until the end," said Alyson Outen, the Community Relations Director.

The coffee was provided by Chobani's sister company called La Colombe.