Chobani helps feed students in Twin Falls School District

Chobani teamed up with the Idaho Foodbank to help feed elementary students in the Twin Falls School District.

Mary Ann Liby with Idaho Food Bank explained the need.

"Across Twin Falls County, there's about 3,500 kids that are considered food insecure. And food insecurity is really not knowing where your next meal will come from,” Liby said.

Chobani provided the food to fill 400 backpacks as part of the Idaho Foodbank's backpack program. Chobani unloaded the donation Wednesday morning at Harrison Elementary School.

“It serves chronically hungry children," Liby said. "We provide weekend meals, which contain, the food pack contains two breakfast, two lunches two dinners and two snacks. We have a registered dietitian on staff that puts the menu together, really focusing on child friendly products."

Chobani Community Public Relations Director Alyson Outen explained what is in the bags.

“In addition to the nutritious food that's in the bags, we also included a $25 gift card that the parents can use to purchase fresh foods and vegetables, and really round out and create an even more balanced meal, and then of course, Chobani yogurt coupons as well,” Outen said.

Eva Craner, with the Twin Falls School District, said it’s great to see the community come together.

“You know we're witnessing our community coming together to support children," Craner said. "And that's huge because we're here for them during the school day, but there's a whole other segment of their lives that we don't have a huge impact on. And when community partners can provide the support for those kids, regardless of what situation they're in, it just is heartwarming to know that we're all coming together for the kids."