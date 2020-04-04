Chobani launches "Be a Shepherd campaign" encouraging everyone to give back

Chobani means shepherd in Turkish and right now the company is taking that literally by giving back to the community during the COVID-19 crisis.

Earlier this week they donated yogurts to many places in the Magic Valley.

The Twin Falls School District, the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley and The Twin Falls Senior Center to name a few.

Chobani wants to help people who may be struggling during this time, and they are encouraging everyone to take part in their new initiative called "be a shepherd".

"Chobani is a company and it's a company that gives back, but we are a group of individuals, individuals in this case; shepherds, that we can deploy in the individual and local level and do even more good on a one on one basis to supplement what we are doing as a brand and as a company," said the Alyson Outen, the community relations director.

Outen says that she encourages everyone to be a shepherd and to do something for someone else during this time, whether it is making cards for the nursing home, or checking on your neighbor.