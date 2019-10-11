Chobani launches charity 'Farmer Batch' flavor

(Source: Chobani)
By  | 
Posted:

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Chobani is celebrating American dairy farmers with a new flavor.

Chobani is launching the company's second limited edition charity cookies and cream flavor called Farmer Batch.

Ten cents from every four-pack purchased is being donated to American Farmland Trust.

That organization is a nonprofit dedicated to saving farm land and promoting sound farming practices.

In 2018, Chobani’s "Red, White and Blueberry" Hero Batch raised money for Operation Homefront, a nonprofit serving Americas military family.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus