Chobani pays off $85K in Twin Falls school lunch debts

Parents of students in the Twin Falls School District will not have to worry about paying off their child's lunch debt from the 2018-2019 school year, thanks to Chobani.

Unpaid meal charges have added up to over $85,000 across the district. When this happens the district is forced to cover and cannot spend in other ways to improve education, according to a news release.

Chobani recently learned of the debt owed, and wanted to help the community.

The donation will pay the debts from the 2018-19 school year. Families who had not paid off debt by June 11 will be receiving letters about their 2018-19 school lunch debt, which has been paid thanks to Chobani.

The district will be communicating over the summer regarding any remaining unpaid balances for other fees associated with the school district.