Christmas City hosts first annual Christmas market

The city of Rupert is gearing up for the holidays by trying something new this year.

It’s called the Christmas City Christmas Market, and the city is combining their 38th annual town square lighting with ice skating, shopping and fireworks.

“I think you'd be crazy not to come, if you love the Christmas spirit, if you love all of the warm memories that you make at this time of year, and you've always dreamed of living in a hallmark town, this is your place,” said volunteer Lori Wilson.

The event goes for two weekends. December 6-7, the Wilson Theatre is hosting an interactive Christmas experience for only $25 for a family of 5.

“We’ve created this market as a way to hopefully enhance all the other wonderful activities that have already been happening in Christmas City,” Wilson said.

And while this is the first year for the Christmas market, it is also the 38th year of the lighting of the town square and the homemade chili dinner.

“It is loyalty to the community, we live in such a wonderful community, and have great support here,” said volunteer Steve Gibson. “We are so fortunate to live in the area that we live with the people that we have.”

Both Wilson and Gibson say that it’s the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit.

“Really amazing vintage style toys, a house of fudge, beautiful farm house signs, a house of gnomes, magic keys for Santa for your little one so they can let Santa into your house on Christmas eve, basically you just have to come and experience the magic,” Wilson said.