Christmas Country Bazaar kicks off

Early on Friday was the start of the Magic Valley Christmas Country Bazaar, an event that's said to be the perfect kick-off to the Christmas season.

This is the 37th year for the country bazaar. People came down to the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds to check out the holiday gifts and decor.

This year they have over 20 local vendors throughout the Magic Valley selling items ranging from wood crafts, to quilts, and so much more. They have set up shop and are ready for the community to come out and support.

"Come on out, we're in merchant building number one, we are in the side door. We're taking canned donations, if you bring some we'll put you in for a drawing for a basket from all the vendors. Again come and have some food from Muddy Moose. Santa Clause again will be here Saturday from 1-4. And it's just fun," says Tom Newnham, event operator.

The bazaar runs again Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.