Christmas Vacation kicks off winter of fun at Sun Valley

Whether people like to ski, ride, or spend a day in the town, the popular tourist destination Sun Valley has something for most people.

(KMVT/KSVT)

"If you want to snow shoe, or cross country ski, or sled, we have places, or fat tire biking, we have that too," said Irene Kohli from Visit Sun Valley.

Kohli says that Christmas vacation kicks off the season, and this year the mountain is off to a good start with 108 of 120 total trails open.

"Very busy, very busy with lots of guests from all over the world, spoken with a lot of people from Australia and other countries, so it’s been very interesting," Kohli said.

People visit from California, Georgia, Washington, or even Boise to enjoy all that the mountain has to offer.

If people are a Sun Valley regular or if they're a first-time visitor, the mountain has grown a lot since the first lift ticket price of 25 cents in 1936.

"Lived here long enough, anyways, definitely has grown, but tastefully grown, so I’m glad about that," Kohli said.