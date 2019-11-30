Christmas tree lighting kicks off the holiday

The city of Hagerman had their 2nd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Saturday night, and community members and local businesses were ready for another year of kicking off the holiday season.

The night started with a live nativity scene where a homeschool choir came out to sing. Community members also got to enjoy some hot cocoa and other free treats provided by local Hagerman businesses.

Homes and businesses participated in a Christmas light display contest with a prize of $500, but what people loved most was that it was a time for the city to come together.

"We're working on it, you know. There's some comradery that's happening. You know there's some local businesses. We see more Christmas lights out this year, which is great. Um but it kind of brings the town together. It's a free event. It’s just supposed to be a good time for the local peoples," says Mark Stasz, owner of Fire Pie Pizza.

It was a great event to showcase some of the fun things that the city of Hagerman has to offer.