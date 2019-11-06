Christmas tree permits go on sale

The holidays are approaching fast and permits for cutting Christmas trees for personal, family use on Sawtooth National Forest will be available beginning Thursday, Nov. 15.

The cost of this year's permit is $10 and it allows a family to choose and cut a tree up to 20 feet tall. There is a limit of one tree per family or organization, and Sawtooth National Forests strongly recommends that people check with the Forest Service office closest to the area where they plan to cut their tree. Some families may even qualify to take home a tree at no cost.

"Everyone that has a fourth grader in their family to come to the office and get an Every Kid Outdoors pass that enables a family to get a free Christmas tree with their fourth grader," said Julie Thomas, public affairs officer. "So we can go out and teach our children to participate in the outdoors and enjoy the Sawtooth National Forest."

The permit is valid until Dec. 25 and will be available at the following locations throughout the Sawtooth National Forest and surrounding areas:

Fairfield Area:

Fairfield Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM Monday-Friday

Camas Creek Country Store – 6:30 AM – 8:00 PM Monday – Thursday

6:30 AM – 8:30 PM Friday,

7:00 AM – 8:30 PM Saturday,

7:00 AM -8:00 PM Sunday

Twin Falls Area:

Forest Supervisor's Office – 8:00 AM – 12:00 1:00-4:30 PM Monday–Friday

Rock Creek General Store – 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM Seven days/week

Hansen Quick Stop & Go – 5:00 AM – 11:00 PM Seven days/week

Burley Area:

Minidoka Ranger District Office – 8:00 AM –12:00- 12:30-4:30 PM Monday – Friday

Cal Ranch - 226 Overland Ave, Burley, Idaho

Ketchum Area:

Ketchum Ranger District Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday–Friday

Sawtooth NRA Hdqtrs Office – 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM Monday–Friday

LL Green Hardware in Hailey – 8:00 AM – 6:00PM Monday- Saturday

Stanley Area:

Stanley Ranger Station – 8:30 AM – 12:00 - 1:00 PM–4:30 PM Monday-Friday

Lower Stanley Country Store 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM Monday-Saturday

Depending on the specific area where people choose to cut their trees, a variety of trees are available. These include lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas-fir and pinyon pine.