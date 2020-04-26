Churches prepare for process of reopening

Under Governor Little's four-stage opening plan for Idaho, places of worship can reopen on May 1. However they'll have to adhere and meet a certain list of criteria outlined on rebound.idaho.gov .

"I don't think that we will be able to safely reopen until Idaho says that it is ok for groups of 50 or more, to gather in person together," Pastor Buddy Gharring of First United Methodist Church of Twin Falls said. "And that guidance, currently is in the stage four schedule, but could change depending on how this adapts."

In stage 1, of Governor Little's Guidelines for Opening Up Idaho, place of worship need to develop plans for reopening and have the ability to meet certain protocols prior to May 1. Only then, will they be able to open if they adhere to strict physical distancing, sanitation protocol, and any CDC guidance.

Under current guidance protocols from the CDC, faith-based organizations that serve high risk populations in areas where there's community spread of COVID-19, gatherings of more than 10 people should be canceled.

Until Church authorities and government officials say large services like Gharring's are able to have 50 people attend service again, he said he'll keep using the downtime as an opportunity to help spread his message and connect with his congregation.

You can view updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control here and you can access Governor Little's 4 phase plan for re-opening Idaho in this article or at this link.