Citizen gives presentation regarding the state of Twin Falls sidewalks

One Twin Falls citizen took to the city council meeting Monday to voice his concerns over the state of the sidewalks in the city.

James Bartlett says that walking is his main form of transportation, and as more people move to the area, the sidewalk traffic will increase.

But, he says that they are not well maintained and need to be better kept up with.

He also says that some streets are too dangerous to walk on, even if they have sidewalks.

Bartlett has given a similar presentation before, but not to this specific council.

He says that he thinks walking should be considered part of the transportation system more than it is.