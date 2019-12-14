City Councilman Chris Talkington looks back on his 28 years of service

Former Twin Falls City mayor and current City Councilman Chris Talkington is looking back on his years on the job as he is about to retire.

He says Twin Falls will still be his home, as his family lives here, but he hopes to travel the world now.

Born in Twin Falls in 1946, Councilman Chris Talkington has seen a lot change in the city.

“I started in 1976 when the town was less than half the size it is now, and look what we’ve done with our beautiful city, Main Street,” Talkington said.

Over his 28 years of service Talkington has attended 1,400 public meetings, seen 3 city council chambers, and helped dozens of people.

“The single most rewarding thing is when the Twin Falls citizen has the courage to leave his home and ask for help with a problem, we are meant to be problem solvers,” he said.

But in the end of December of 2019, he will throw in his towel, and turn the reigns over to someone else.

“It’s time for new blood, I’ve certainly overstayed my time here, everything is accomplished that I could hope for, the new council will have new directions to go and they’ll do a fine job,” said Talkington.

“We’ll be heading to Alaska here pretty quick, going back over to Europe, maybe Iceland, we love Iceland,” he said.

When asked what he hopes for the future of the City Council, he says he hopes the future City Council members continue to work hard for the people who live here.

“We have some beautiful business partners in twin falls now that are helping to raise the wage scale, not many people know that the wage scale in Idaho is 49 out of 50, we are at the bottom almost, and I hope the future council chambers and businesses raise the wages to make the living easier in Twin Falls,” he said.