Jerome engineer: New four-way stop at busy intersection should decrease accidents

There is going to be a new traffic pattern in Jerome beginning next week.

The new four way stop will be installed next week.

At the intersection of South Tiger Drive and Nez Pearce, which is currently a two-way stop. Now it will become a four-way stop.

The reason for this is because there have been a lot of traffic accidents there, and it is hard to see around the corner of the intersection. People can expect new bright flashing stop signs at all corners of the roads now.

"There have been some accidents," said Jerome City Engineer Tyson Carpenter. "The main issue is there are issues with some sight visibility, coming from the north on Tiger; it's a little bit hard to see the traffic coming from the east."

The plans had to pass through the city mayor and the City Council.