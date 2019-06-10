City: No dogs allowed on First Federal Park splash pad

The First Federal Park's splash pad recently opened for the season and the city of Twin Falls would like to remind residents that pets are not allowed to be on or around the splash pad, among other rules.

City Spokesperson Joshua Palmer said that they saw many issues last year with this. Dogs running through the water on the splash pad can ruin the filtration system.

"It tends to reek havoc on our filtration system and we do have to shut our pumps down and clear things out when we do have that accumulation, and the second reason is we do have a lot of young children around the park and we want to make sure that they're able to enjoy the park. and dogs if they're are off the leash, they usually want to play with the kids," Palmer said, adding that they want to avoid the children getting hurt.

He added that the city also received many complaints last year about dogs being off leashes.

The rule is that all dogs need to be on leashes at the First Federal Park along with the Sunway Soccer Complex.