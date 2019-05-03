City administrator talks requirements for fire chief position

Now that the Jerome City fire chief has resigned, what's the process in hiring a new fire chief? The Jerome City administrator said the candidate must have a good amount of experience to be qualified.

Mike Williams, the city administrator, said they do require their fire chief to have a degree and at least five or more years of combined experience, along with some leadership characteristics.

They first post the position in the department internally for up to five days then hold interviews.

If city officials don't see a candidate within the department who is suitable for the job, they will then open it externally to others out of the department.

So when will the next fire chief start?

It could be a short or long process, Williams said, but the city wants to choose someone who is qualified and who they feel confident about.