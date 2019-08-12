Twin Falls City Council approves Bee and Monarch City USA designation

The city of Twin Falls will soon be recognized as a Bee and Monarch City USA after council members unanimously passed a resolution in Monday's night meeting.

"The effort was really citizen driven," said Steve O'Connor, city planner.

O'Connor said he worked on creating the Pollinator-Friendly Community Resolution. The purpose is to educate the public on the importance of pollinators such as bees or monarchs have in the ecosystem.

The Twin Falls Pollinator Committee is made of community members and business leaders. Their responsibilities will include to educate the people on pollinators and their needs on having a free pesticide habitat.

"They will do all the educational research they will submit stuff to me throughout the year saying, 'Hey, there's this policy that has come to light that is bee friendly, more bee friendly than what it is currently industry standard.'"

O'Connor said they will have to apply each year to be considered a bee designation. A Monarch City USA is a one-time designation, he explained.

Tom Courtney Conservation Park on Fillmore Street will serve as the location to provide education on pollinator habitat.