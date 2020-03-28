City of Bellevue and Ketchum adopt additional measures to state isolation order

On Friday the city councils of Ketchum and Bellevue adopted additional restrictions to the Statewide Self-Isolation order of March 25, 2020, which include additional measures related to hotels and short-term rentals, travel in and out of Blaine County, as well as an order to cease all commercial and residential construction not considered essential infrastructure.

Cities within Blaine County are adopting additional isolation measures to help prevent community spread of COVID-19. (KMVT/KSVT)

The City of Hailey first adopted the order on Thursday, and the city councils of Ketchum and Bellevue followed on Friday. The crafting of the order was done in unison with city and county officials in Blaine County,

"We coordinated with Hailey, Sun Valley, Bellevue and with county officials to come up with an order we all agreed upon," Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.

City leaders acknowledged the new measures will cause the residents of their communities to further adjust their daily routines, and will likely cause some economic hardship.

"The prohibition on going out of county to buy things," Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns pointed to as one of the new measures likely to have a large impact. "Twin Falls business may see a hit in their collections as well because we all travel around that highway pretty regularly to spend money in Twin Falls."

"The halting of construction in our area, and the fact that we're doing that across the area is good," Ketchum Mayor Bradshaw said. "But there's no question it's going to have a huge economic impact."

Both mayors said the decision to adopt the new measures wasn't a decision taken lightly, but is a necessary step to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 within their communities and the state of Idaho.

"If we don't get this thing under control and very much under control we're going to be in a much longer period of isolation," Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said.

The additional measures included in the order are meant to complement the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Order of March 25, 2020, and are slated to go into effect on Monday, March 30 and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 13. Copies of the identical measure passed by Hailey, Bellevue, and Ketchum can be accessed in this article, and an outline of the new measures has been included from the City of Ketchum website below.

The Order contains the following measures:

- Construction of housing and commercial projects must cease operations.

Plumbers, electricians and other trades can only perform work that is immediate and essential.

- Landscaping and other residential service providers must cease operations

- Hotels and short-term rentals may not offer lodging to non-residents of Blaine County, except lodging may be provided to health care workers or those performing essential government functions.

- Blaine County residents returning home from out of state travel must self quarantine at home for 14 days upon their return. Visitors from out of state coming to Blaine County must also self-quarantine for 14 days.

- Travel outside of Blaine County to obtain items otherwise available in the County is prohibited.

- Any businesses permitted to operate under the Mar. 25, 2020 IDHW Order, shall comply with the social distancing requirements.

- Any violation of the Ketchum Order, or the Mar. 25, 2020 IDHW Order, shall be a misdemeanor