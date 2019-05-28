City of Burley looking at possibility of leasing golf course

The Burley City Council is looking at their options when it comes to the River’s Edge Golf Club.

The 18-hole golf course is currently under the Burley's management. However, the city is looking at the possibility of leasing it, putting it under new management.

The city has been in charge of the course since it was built in the 1960s, according to city administrator Mike Mitton.

“Up until this time the city has managed it itself, and they just want to see if there's a way to save more money by having an outside entity do the management or leasing of the operation of the golf course,” Mitton said.

However some golfers aren’t sure of the changes that could happen.

Golfers Joey Girrard, Tyler Olsen and Jaxon Smyer hit the course frequently, according to Smyer.

“We’re usually once a day, or once every other day,” Smyer said.

“I was on the golf team, so I came out here every day,” Olsen explained.

They are concerned about the possibility of change.

“I think it might change a little bit 'cause, I don't know, Burley's always owned it, will just be different 'cause I've always known it as Burley owned it,” Smyer said.

“Yeah, it's just good as it is, I hope it stays the same,” Olsen added.

“It’s been in the best shape it has been in a long time,” Smyer added.

The City Council decided at its last meeting to table the discussion until their next meeting, which will be Monday, June 3 at 7 p.m. at Burley City Hall.