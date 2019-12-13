City of Gooding looks towards the future with community feedback night

The City of Gooding as well as Southern Idaho Tourism held a community feedback night Thursday at City Hall where people could come and share some ideas and visions for the future of Gooding.

The night was based off of “why are you living here, and why do you continue living here?”

The residents of Gooding say they love the strong community feeling, especially all the different groups people can join.

“When I moved here 40 years ago, I didn’t know anybody, and it was really hard, I was young single and all that, but once you are involved in the community it’s a whole different story,” one member said.

Some residents would like to see more recreational activities, like bike paths, or walking trails.

“I think you have some good trails so far, maybe in town with sidewalks and green spaces, but I think the opportunity is really there to grow that.” Another said.

With Gooding being 45 minutes from Twin, the shopping opportunities are very limited.

“The stores around here are ag specific, you know we don’t have, I don’t want to say this word, but we don’t have a Walmart for general shopping,” said another.

But residents say that the city of Gooding has worked hard to create the city that it is today.

“Twin Falls and Jerome tend to be a hub, or Burley tends to be a hub, for some of these other places, but Gooding, you know you guys have created your own hub and you have people coming in for services from around the area, and that has made you even more independent and strong as a community,” one said.