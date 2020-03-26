City of Hailey adopts more stringent isolation order

The City of Hailey has adopted an Order that takes more stringent isolation measures than the current State Isolation Order in place. Among the more stringent measures include an order to cease all commercial and residential construction not considered essential infrastructure. The Order also includes limitations on hotels and short-term rentals, and travel in and out of Blaine County for individuals living, working, and visiting the City of Hailey and within a five-mile radius of the city limits. The new Emergency Order will take effect at 12:00 a.m., on March 30 and remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 12.

Mayor Martha Burke says, "This public health pandemic requires measures of this magnitude. I call for your full cooperation with the Order of the State and, over the next two weeks, with this Additional Order of the City of Hailey. Our lives depend on it."

The action was taken in unison with other cities in the Wood River Valley and the Blaine County, and will be applied by all local police forces, according to a Facebook Post on the City of Hailey's Facebook Page. The additional measures included in the order are meant to complement the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Order of March 25, 2020. The full list additions to the State Order, can be viewed in both English and Spanish in this article or at the city website