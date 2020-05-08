Hailey ask voters to extend local option tax to 2050

The city of Hailey is asking voters to extend a local option tax to 2050 by voting yes on Ordinance No. 1257 in this year's May primary election.

The measure allows the city to continue collecting taxes on car rentals, lodging, and alcohol and dine-in restaurant food sales. The revenue collected through a local option taxes like this, often referred to as a tourist tax, helps the city provide emergency services including police officers and EMS equipment, maintain or repair streets and upgrade parks.

Hailey implemented the local option tax in 2006, which comprises 10 percent of the city's revenue and has helped bring in nearly $6 million in additional tax revenue in the 13 years that it has been in effect. But the Local Option Tax could sunset, if 60 percent of Hailey voters don't sign on to the measure in this year's election. Idaho Code stipulates resort cities like Hailey, can only implement nonproperty taxes if their total population is under 10,000. The latest population statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau in 2018 indicate Hailey has an estimated population of 8,501.

Approving Ordinance No. 1257 would allow the city to collect a 3% tax on the rentals of passenger vehicles and hotel-motel room occupancies. The ordinance also allows for a 2% tax on the sale of liquor by-the drink, wine and beer, and 1% on the retail sale of restaurant food. The revenue provided by those taxes will be utilized by the City of Hailey.

Ordinance No. 1257 also provides for the imposition of an additional 1% tax on the total amount charged for rental or occupancy in hotels and motels, and the total amount charged for use of a rental vehicle. That revenue will be used to maintain and increase commercial air service to the Friedman Memorial Airport.

More information on Hailey's local option tax and expenses can be viewed in the info graph included below. According to the information provided by the city, the LOT has primarily been utilized by the city to deliver emergency services including police officers, police cars and fire/EMS equipment.

Voters can request their ballot online at IdahoVotes.gov or they can fill out the absentee request form included in this article and return it to their county clerk's office.

To receive a ballot for the May 19 election, voters must indicate if they'd like a Republican, Democratic or nonpartisan ballot and send in the application request to their county clerk no later than Tuesday, May 19.

If you're a Blaine County voter you can also request your ballot by emailing election@blainecounty.org or calling the county elections office at 208-788-5510.