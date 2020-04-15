Heyburn struggles with people flushing paper towels or wipes down the drain

The Heyburn wants their residents to understand how detrimental flushing things that aren't toilet paper are to the city's sewage system.

"It does seem in the last little bit, that it has increased, we’ve gone from, our maintenance schedule has increased quite a bit, said Brian Vail, the waste water and water supervisor.

Flushing paper towels, wipes or even tissues can have detrimental effects on a city's sewage lines.

"Toilet paper breaks down really quickly, and doesn’t do any harm at all in our system, where paper towels, flushable wipes, and other things along those lines actually just clog up our pumps or they clog up the sewer lines," Vail said.

Many residents might be resorting to alternatives because they can’t find toilet paper at the store, but in the long run, that is costing the citizens more money.

"When the pumps are damaged, we have to remove them and replace them," Vail said. "And the pumps are usually anywhere from $10,000 dollars up, so yeah it can be a very costly affair."

He understands that the COVID-19 crisis has increased the demand for toilet paper, and if people have to use an alternative, they're asked to just throw it in the trash.

"I understand because you want to be able to be clean, but I'd just prefer them not to flush it, actually just throw them away," Vail said.