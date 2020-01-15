Jerome applies for sidewalk grant to benefit students, community members

This city of Jerome has applied for a Federal Transportation Alternative grant, and the public seems to fully support it.

City of Jerome applies for grant meant for pedestrian safety (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

The roads of Jerome might see some changes that will have an effect on pedestrians. East Main Street is a high traffic area, where not much room is left for pedestrians, especially for students, attending Jerome High School.

The proposed grant would connect parts of East Main Street, which currently do not have any sidewalks or safe areas to walk on, to the parts with sidewalks. The sidewalk would start on Tiger Drive and go down to the Sinclair Service Station.

KMVT spoke with the Jerome city engineer to find out why exactly they feel it necessary to apply for this grant.

"One of the main reasons we're applying for the grant is these projects," said Tyson Carpenter. "They are expensive and we do not have a ton of funding for stuff like that."

The estimated cost of the project is about $400,000 to $500,000, but what is the chance that the city will get the grant?

"We think we have a pretty good chance," Carpenter said. "There is a scoring system, we feel like we are pretty responsive to the grant application itself, and that we meet the criteria and what they are looking for."

If the grant is approved, Jerome High School Principal Nate Tracy thinks the community will fully support it.

"I think they will be ecstatic with it 'cause there is a lot of people that use that, and not just our students. he said. "There is a lot of community members that use that green belt, that run up and down all summer long, and you've got people all through the winter that run up and down there, so I think it's a good thing all around."

The city of Jerome will know if they will receive the grant sometime in March.