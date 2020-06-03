City of Kimberly holds parade honoring the class of 2020

The City of Kimberly, came out to celebrate the class of 2020 with a parade on Tuesday.

Braeden Ulrich (Source: KMVT/KSVT)

It may not have ended the way they expected, but the city of Kimberly was determined to make the class of 2020 feel special.

"At first I saw all these other schools doing it and stuff, I was really bummed that we weren't doing it, but then we were doing it, and I was really excited because I get to see some people for the last time," said KoriOnna Brune, a senior.

The parade began at Kimberly High School and went through the downtown.

People lined the streets to cheer on the class of 2020.

"I think everyone can line the streets and have their own space, and everyone can come if they want to," said Braeden Ulrich, a senior.

While they may not have had a traditional ending to their senior year at Kimberly High School, they feel excited that the community could come together to celebrate.

"I'll miss the community, just cause everyone is so close because it's such a small school so that will be interested going to college where there is a lot more people," said Faith Henry, a senior.

Kimberly High School plans to hold a real graduation on June 27th on the football field.