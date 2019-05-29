City of Rocks sees good turnout despite rain conditions during Memorial weekend

Forest park officials with the City of Rocks National Reserve and Castle Rock State Park said it was a busy Memorial weekend despite the rainy conditions.

Wallace Keck is the parks superintendent and said nearly 600 guests passed through the visitors center. Keck said the preparations for the holiday weekend started in mid April from making sure the drinking water is safe and available, cleaning debris that was cause by snowstorms and hiring seasonal staff.

Keck said rain or shine people showed up.

"People do invest a lot in their vacations, they plan ahead, they make their reservations. A lot of people say 'well, it's part of the game when you go camping, weather is a factor. You accept it and go'," Keck said.

Keck added there were a few cancellations and said there busiest months are in June and September.