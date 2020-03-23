City of Twin Falls issues Declaration of Emergency

The Twin Falls City Council has unanimously approved to enter into a Declaration of a State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a scene, which included community residents and members of the City Council joining both in person and online, city manager Travis Rothweiler described the declaration saying it approves three objectives.

Streamline the purchasing process for the city to respond to COVID-19 and allow for the city to seek reimbursement from federal and state agencies for unexpected expenditures the city may encounter in responding to to the virus.

The declaration is not a self-isolation order, a shelter-in-place mandate or place any restriction on how businesses should conduct themselves in Twin Falls.

However, effective as of noon on Monday, Twin Falls City Hall and public facilities entered into a soft closure.

Rothweiler said, "What that means is only employees will have the opportunity to access the facilities in the government. But we have the ability to offer all of our services to all of our citizens through electronic means, telephonically, as well as going on their sites for example for billing services in the development community. So we believe that all of our services are still going to be provided, they'll just be provided a little bit differently than what citizens are used to."

Rothweiller said the City Council also asked him to look into drafting an ordinance with potential next steps for combating the virus.

City officials and council members also stressed the importance of residents to follow state and federal guidance in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as supporting local businesses.