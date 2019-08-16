Twin Falls makes changes to recycling program after 7-1 vote

In a 7-1 vote, the city of Twin Falls will be changing the rules of what people can recycle.

"Clean cardboard, if it’s a pizza box, take the cheese off of it, clean cans, clean aluminum and tin, and only place those three materials in the recycle bin, all other materials need to go in the trash bin," said Josh Palmer, Twin Falls Public Information Officer.

What brought on these changes? Most of the recyclables went to southeast Asia or to China, but those countries won’t take any more of the materials.

"They don’t have a market to send the recyclables to, those aren’t being purchased, so that’s not helping offset the cost to our residents," Palmer said.

At the city council meeting on Monday, some residents voiced their concerns.

"I’m willing to pay more to recycle because I'm concerned about my environment, I think we need to do a better job about what we are even consuming and using in our lives," one person said.

Some say that there are other options.

"Why have we not looked at other alternatives, versus recycling? Like Singapore, Australia, and other areas that are actually doing it, they are burning it," one woman said. "It's not going into the air, the air coming out of the incinerator is clean air, there is absolutely zero waste, why haven’t we looked at that?"

These new changes will start on Oct. 1, but people are encouraged to start now.

"Start now, practice makes perfect, we want everyone to get in the habit," Palmer said.