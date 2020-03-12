Twin Falls coordinating with agencies for potential coronavirus outbreak

The city of Twin Falls has had several meetings this week to discuss the potential of a coronavirus outbreak.

However, the city's focus is not only on the state of Idaho but inside of the community and potentially having impacted employees. (Source: KMVT)

City Manager Travis Rothweiler said they are making sure to set up appropriate internal policies for their employees if there were to be an outbreak. Not only should employees feel safe, Rothweiler said, but they can still conduct people's work.

The city also took a look at when to start placing mandated closures when it comes to community events, recreation programs, use of the city's pool, etc., to stop the spreading of the virus to other individuals.

"We have an appropriate plan in place so that we're not waiting until an actual positive diagnosis occurs, but we are very proactive in our approach," Rothweiler said.

He also added they have also been setting up meetings with all of the public, private and some nonprofit organizations to develop seamless strategies with one another to ensure they are working collaboratively and not in conflict.

And although there have not been any confirmed cases yet in Idaho, Rothweiler said, it's important to find the balance between remaining vigilant and not perpetuating unnecessary fears.