City of Twin Falls signs letter in favor of refugee center

The city of Twin Falls is taking action after President Donald Trump says that each city must submit a letter to continue having their refugee programs.

Twin Falls has been home to the refugee center for three decades.

In their last meeting of the year Monday, city manager Travis Rothweiler shared what they included in the official letter that President Trump requested, and why the refugee center is such a vital part of the community.

“We talk about the requirements of the executive order, we talk about how the city of twin falls, created a welcoming resolution, and being a neighborly community in 2017, and we talk about how this is an important part for the 2020 application process,” said Rothweiler.

The city council voted unanimously in favor of signing and submitting the letter.

