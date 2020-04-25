The city of Twin Falls held a press conference Friday to provide updates to the city's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and address some community concerns.

City of Twin Falls updates public on response to COVID-19 (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

An update on how Twin Falls is responding the Covid-19 pandemic, recreating responsibly, economic development, and a word from the Twin Falls city mayor. All things addressed in Friday's press conference.

"We have watched the number of cases in our community associated with COVID-19 continue to decline and continue to improve," said city manager Travis Rothweiler.

Health officials attribute this improvement to social distancing, and public's patience with staying indoors and not traveling.

"Also the governor had also shared, through the Department of Labor, there are about 108,000 Idahoans unemployed as a result of COVID-19 now. 2,000 to 3,000 of those reside here in Twin Falls," said Rothweiler.

Vice-Mayor Ruth Pierce also mentioned that as the weather continues to get better recreation will continue to be impacted.

"Currently all of our recreation programs are canceled, we have no youth activities, the swimming pool is closed, the parks are open, the splash pads are closed, we discouraged use of playground equipment," Said Pierce.

Pierce wanted to remind the community to recreate responsibly, and get creative on the ways you do it. Economic development director Nathan Murray says the city is focused on business retention.

"Typically after a large scale disaster, one in four businesses close, after they have been closed for a length of time, and we want to do what we can to avoid that right now, and the best way we know how is to try and support them with whatever little resources we have or the availability within our budgets and so forth."

Murray states that new federal money has been made available on Friday to support small business. Lastly mayor Suzanne Hawkins wants to remind the community to stay positive.

"Remembering as citizens to reach out to a neighbor, a family remember, someone who might just need to hear a positive voice, pick that one thing every morning when you wake up and try find that good to focus on instead of the negative."

