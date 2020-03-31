Twin Falls will not be shutting off residents' water, says spokesman

The city of Twin Falls wants the community to know they will not be turning off water connections for default payments during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Twin Falls city is even waiving connection fees for those who have just moved into a new residence. (Source: KMVT)

Josh Palmer, the city's spokesman, said it would be unfair to cut people's water off at a time where they should be practicing good hand hygiene.

However, Palmer urges members of the community to stay on top of their bills because once the emergency declaration is lifted, he said, it will be business as usual — meaning people will have to start making payments immediately.

"If you can't or if you have difficulties making full those payments, we have a very convenient payment arrangement program," Palmer said. "It's available online or by calling us. We strongly encourage our residents to do that."

Typically before cutting off the water, the city gives residents 90 days in which they are contacted three times by phone, two times by mail and once by a flyer.

Also, Palmer said because of the state emergency declaration, no one can enter City Hall. The reason is social distancing is imperative right now.

For any questions, inquiries or payments, services are available via phone or on the city's website at TFID.org.

City Hall will remain closed until the statewide declaration is lifted, said Palmer.