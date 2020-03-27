City of Twin Falls works to keep city running during stay at home order

The city of Twin Falls has been working hard over the past 10 days to keep the city running smoothly during the corona virus pandemic.

Now that the governor has declared a stay at home order, the city has had to determine which people can work from home, and how to help the city during this time.

Currently, City Hall has closed, and all payments must be made online or through the telephone.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler says that this is a rapidly changing situation and they are doing their best to support all the citizens and companies in the city during this time.

"Try to remain positive and more importantly follow the governor's orders and recommendations," said Travis Rothweiler. "We were on a phone conference with the governor and several other city leaders today and he stressed the importance of bending the curve."

He also says that the city has resources for small businesses, and the best thing to do is to reach out to the city of Twin Falls for more information.