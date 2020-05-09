City officials disclose status of recreation opportunities

Some Twin Falls residents are asking more questions regarding, recreation during the pandemic.

In a press conference Friday, city officials disclosed what recreation opportunities are currently available and the status of others currently closed.

Trails are open, along with tennis and pickle ball courts. Shoshone Falls and Dierkes Lake are open and have started charging the fee of $5 per car-load, although swimming at Dierkes Lake is expected to be closed till stage 4.

Sports fields, are estimated to open on May 30, with groups with an approved plan, lastly playgrounds are open, although they ask that citizens use them at their own risk.

“We chose not to close them but, put the responsibility on the users and make sure that it is clear to everyone that they are not being sanitized, they are not being disinfected, and to use with caution, if you choose to go to the playground.” Said Wendy Davis, parks and recreation director.

The opening of splash pads, and the city pool is still be determined. City officials encourage recreation, although they strongly encourage that social distancing guidelines are followed.

