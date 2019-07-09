Officials: Door-to-door salespeople must have permit in Twin Falls

Twin Falls city officials want to remind residents that transient vendors, including door-to-door salespeople are supposed to have a city issued licensed with them at all times.

City code states that vendors must show their permit if requested by citizens or law enforcement.

With the nicer weather, more salespeople might be out there knocking on doors and trying to sell. Ones carrying a permit means that police have done a background check on the person.

So far this year, the Twin Falls Police Department says they've had 11 calls to their department about a salesperson.

"In the past, some vendors have gotten over aggressive with the citizens or residents of Twin Falls, so they're encouraged to call 911 if they have any issues regarding the vendors," said Cpl. Jayson Mickelson, with police department.

If a homeowner finds that the vendor does not have a permit, they can contact dispatch at 208-735-4357.

Vendors who are licensed in the city should be carrying the paper on their person at all times when doing business. The only exceptions to the nationwide background checks done are for nonprofits.

Take a look at the an example permit below.