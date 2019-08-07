Twin Falls reminds residents to clean up noxious weeds

The city of Twin Falls is reminding residents to clean up their noxious weeds.

Sean Standley, the code enforcement coordinator, said property owners are responsible from the center of the street in front of their house to the back of their property, at least regarding weeds.

"It’s really about a quality of life for our citizens and the people that visit Twin Falls," he said.

The puncture vine is in full bloom, Standley said.

"Punctured vines is the little goat head that gets in bicycle tires and shoes. They are on the state noxious weeds list, if you do have punctured vine, you need to eradicate it," he urged.

Standley said the city believes in educating before enforcement.

"But, we do have the ability per city code to fine homeowners $100, $200 and additional $300 in a calendar year," he said.

For most of their noxious weed calls, they get them on a complaint-type basis.

"We are proactive with weeds as well, while we’re out doing other parts of our job. We will notify people that they are in violation," he said.